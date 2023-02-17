KENDALLVILLE — Pamela Jean Martin, 69, of Kendallville, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at Parkview Randallia in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Pam was born June 14, 1953, in Sturgis, Michigan, to Lewis L. and Martha J. (Pierson) Holmes; they preceded her in death.
Pam graduated from Sturgis High School in 1971.
She married Michael A. Martin, of Kendallville, on June 26, 1982.
Pam retired in 2019, from Messenger, LLC, in Auburn, where she worked as a Customer Service Representative, as she enjoyed helping others and meeting new people.
Pam’s greatest joy in life was her family and friends. She was affectionately known as “Gma” by her grandchildren, Alexia, Oswald, Graham, Lewis and Asher. Pam always loved decorating for the holidays, gathering with her family to celebrate, and completing crafts with her granddaughter, Alexia. She loved celebrating her children as they grew up and started their own families.
Pam also had a generous heart, donating to various organizations, teaching as a part of Junior Achievement, and volunteering her time and efforts on the Activity Committee at work and helping support families in need at Christmas.
Pam was a Michigan Wolverines fan and loved attending football games at “The Big House” and gymnastics meets. She was also a fan of the Chicago Bears and Jeff Gordon and attended many past races at Bristol Motor Speedway and other venues, with her husband.
Pam loved all the dogs in her life, but her favorite breed was the Bernese Mountain Dog. Over the years, she and her husband adopted many other breeds of dogs through rescue organizations. Pam is now reunited at the Rainbow Bridge with her past special four-legged family members. Her dogs Ty, Kenzie, and Simba survive. During her lifetime, Pam also took in many cats needing a good home and supported local humane shelters.
She enjoyed bird watching and wildlife, growing a garden, planting flowers for pollinators, and judging high school gymnastics meets. She also loved girls’ trips to Brown County with close friends and her daughter, and attending dog shows with her husband, where she made even more friends.
Pam is survived by her husband of 40 years, Michael A. Martin; her children, Gabriel (Andrea) Martin, of Fort Wayne, Brianna (Heath) Hursey, of Indianapolis and Kiel (Olivia) Martin, of Fort Wayne; and her grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, Greg (Cindy) Holmes, of Fruitport, Michigan, James (Carla) Holmes, of Mattawan, Michigan, Jenifer (Darryl) Franklin, of Elkhart, Indiana, and Marion Holmes, of Sturgis, Michigan.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at Hite Funeral Home on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, from 2-6 p.m.
There will be no burial services, as Pam has chosen to be cremated.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sonshine ministries (www.shelterministries.org/donate/) or Junior Achievement of Northern Indiana, Inc. Donate https://northernindiana.ja.org/donate/index.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville.
