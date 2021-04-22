CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Mark Steven Michael, of Clinton Township, Michigan, passed away on Monday, April 12, 2021, at the age of 61.
He was the dear husband of Susan (D’Orazio) Michael; cherished father of Logan Michael and Sarah Sue Bommarito; and beloved son of Pastor Wayne and Sue Michael, of Auburn, Indiana.
Mark leaves behind siblings, Alan (Katrina) Michael, of Indianapolis, Indiana, Randy (Freida) Michael, of Auburn, Indiana, Cindy (Bruce) Schlosser, of Garrett, Indiana, and Tom (Connie) Michael, of Nashville, Tennessee; 12 nieces and nephews; and many extended family members. He is also survived by dear mother-in-law, Lillian D’Orazio; Mark and Peg D’Orazio, Rob and Linda D’Orazio and Palmer D’Orazio.
The most important thing to Mark was caring for and loving his family. Mark was a faithful family man who enjoyed the simple things in life. Being able to come home from work and see his wife and children was enough to make his day. He often enjoyed movie night after a long day of work. In his free time Mark loved music very much and enjoyed playing guitar in the church worship team. He also played at venues with his cherished wife and his dear church friends.
Although family came first, Mark relished building bonds with people around him. Mark had a natural talent for brightening other people’s days. By merely walking into a room, it felt as if he could take the weight off one’s shoulders.
Another passion of Mark’s was his Jeep. His red Jeep was a joy of his that he loved driving every day. He often worked on it in the garage and shared knowledge with his family about the history of the vehicle.
Mark had a long career in tool and die, and worked longest at PTM Corporation. He made many friends and memories while working there.
There was one thing Mark enjoyed more than the rest, and that was sharing the Word of God. Mark looked for ways to share the gospel and spread the word. He often did this by simply being an ear that listened when anyone needed it.
A memorial service will be held for family and friends to gather and celebrate Mark’s life on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at 1 p.m., at Woodside Bible Church — Chesterfield Campus, 26950 23 Mile Road, Chesterfield Michigan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.