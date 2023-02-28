KENDALLVILLE — William Earnest Lange, age 91, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at his residence in Kendallville, Indiana.
Mr. Lange was born in Elgin, Illinois, on Jan. 2, 1932, son of the late William Ernest Lange and Helen (Ommen) Lange.
He graduated from Elwood High School and received his undergraduate and master’s degrees from Ball State University.
He honorably served his country in the United States Army.
He married Bette Joyce Wilbur on Feb. 1, 1958, in Brookfield, Illinois. Bette preceded him in death on July 11, 2014.
Bill loved his family. He encouraged and supported his kids, grandkids, and great grandkids. He was a shoulder to cry on, a resource for solid advice and always had a unique sense of humor and “one-liners” to keep the laughter going.
He treasured the many students he affected through his years at LaOtto Elementary and Central Elementary. Whether he was the principal or teacher, coach or all three, he cared deeply for the kids and their families and the staff members.
Bill was also a man of all seasons: golf season, baseball season, basketball season, and football season. He enjoyed countless days at the Elks golf course and the many friends he made through the leagues he was on.
Bill had a deep love of music and the most incredible voice, even recently singing special music at Faith United Methodist Church, where he was an active member. When he retired, he started writing music. He would write the verses which were beautiful poetry, then compose the music to match. He enjoyed sharing his more than 100 songs with anyone who enjoyed listening to them.
His survivors include his sons, Charles W. and Lori Lange, of Henderson, Nevada, and David A. and Rhonda Lange, of Kendallville; daughter, Mary E. Rudnick, of Kendallville; four grandchildren, Kyle Lange, Taryn (Travis) Davis, Brooke (Patrick) Swogger and Bryan (Erin) Rudnick; and three great-grandchildren, Hailee Swogger, Ruby Davis and Eli Davis.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at 2 p.m., at Faith United Methodist Church, with a gathering at 1 p.m., prior to the memorial service.
Memorial donations may be made to Faith United Methodist Church.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.