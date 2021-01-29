NEW HAVEN — Nancy L. Mull, 82, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at home with her husband by her side.
Born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, she was the daughter of the late William and Wilma (Stone) Wetter.
She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Auburn.
Nancy attended Woodburn schools and Taylor University before earning a business degree.
She was a Human Resources manager for most of her career, retiring from DeKalb Memorial Hospital.
A gifted musician who played piano and woodwind instruments, she loved serving several congregations as a church organist.
Nancy was a past president of the Auburn Chamber of Commerce, an early member of the Fort Wayne Women's Bureau, and a patron of the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Museum and Fort Wayne Philharmonic.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, William; children, Katharine Mull Carter, of Fort Wayne and Michael (Emily) Mull, of Poway, California; siblings, Grant (Jean) Waltke, of Tucson, Arizona, and Emily Jordan, of Emerald Isle, North Carolina; and grandchildren, Matthew Carter, of La Jolla, California, Nathan Mull, of Chicago, Illinois, Benjamin Carter, of Evansville, Indiana, and Henry Mull, of Athens, Georgia.
Services will be private.
Burial will be at Gar Creek Union Cemetery in New Haven.
Preferred memorials are to Trinity Lutheran Church in Auburn or the Alzheimer’s Association.
Arrangements by Harper’s Community Funeral Home, 740 S.R. 930E, New Haven.
To share online condolences, please visit www.harperfuneralhome.com.
