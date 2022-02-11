TOPEKA — Elizabeth Bender, 94, of Topeka, Indiana, died at 12:30 a.m., on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in her home following a short illness.
She was born on Jan. 21, 1928, in LaGrange County, to Sam A. and Edna (Yoder) Schlabach.
On Feb. 3, 1949, she married Elmer Jr. Bender. He died on Feb. 2, 1986.
Surviving are three sons, Harry (Sara) Bender, of Hicksville, Ohio, Harley (Ruth) Bender and Willie (Edith) Bender, both of Shipshewana; three daughters, Sue (Mervin) Miller, Mary Edna (Vernon) Miller and Lorene (David) Beechy, all of Topeka; 29 grandchildren, 111 great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren; three sisters, Edna Mast, Mattie Mullet and Katie (Felty) Fry, all of Topeka.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; son, LaVern Bender; two daughters, Katie and Erma Bender; one brother; four sisters; one grandchild; and three great-grandchildren.
Elizabeth was a homemaker and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Visitation will be after 1 p.m., on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, and all day Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at the Mervin Miller residence, 3583 W. C.R. 700S, Topeka.
Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m., on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at the Lynn Yoder residence, 3585 W. C.R. 700S, Topeka.
Services will be conducted by Bishop Christy Mast and grandsons, ministers Mervin Miller and Daryl Beechy.
Burial will be at Miller Cemetery, LaGrange.
Miller-Stewart Funeral home, Middlebury, is handling the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.