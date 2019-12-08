AUBURN — Gwendolyn “Gwen” Queen, 74, of Auburn, Indiana, died Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at Parkview Hospital Randallia in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Surviving are three children, Jeff and Dionne Thies, of Chapin, South Carolina; David and Sonya Thies, of Auburn, and Teresa and Phil Carper, of Charlotte, Michigan; and three stepsons, Jon and Tammie Queen, of Republic, Ohio, Michael L. Queen Jr., of Bryan, Ohio, and Jeris and Paige Queen, of Dallas, Texas.
A memorial service will take place at Norris Chapel United Methodist Church in rural Auburn in early 2020.
A complete obituary will appear at that time.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home of Auburn is handling arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.