Deborah Jacquay

SPENCERVILLE — Deborah F. Jacquay, 60, passed away on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
She was born on February 19, 1961, in Fort Wayne to the late Patrick and Patricia (Braun) Boyle. She married Lane Jacquay on September 15, 1979, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Spencerville.
Deb retired from Eaton Corporation and went to work in housekeeping at Parkview Ortho Hospital in Fort Wayne. She loved boating, being on the beach, spending time with her family and her cats. She was a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Spencerville.
Survivors include her husband, Lane, a daughter Fay (Aaron) Walker of Auburn; her mother-in-law, Marilyn S. Jacquay Spencerville; brothers Dennis (Patty) Boyle of Alabama, Dean Boyle of Michigan, Doug (Rhonda) Boyle of Fort Wayne and Shawn (Michelle) Boyle also of Fort Wayne; a brother-in-law, Jim Bachelder of Fort Wayne; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Lee (Jina) Jacquay, Spencerville and a nephew, Austin (Amber) Jacquay of Ohio.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Amy Suzanne Jacquay; father-in-law, Larry K. Jacquay, and a sister, Dawn Bachelder.
Calling will be held on Sunday, July 11, 2021, from 3-7 p.m. at Carnahan-Baidinger and Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville. Services will be held on Monday, July 12, 2021, at 11 a.m. with calling one hour prior at the funeral home. Burial will take place in the Leo Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be given to the DeKalb County Humane Shelter, 5221 US 6, Butler, IN 46721.
Arrangements by Carnahan-Baidinger and Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville.
IN. To view an online obituary and sign the guestbook, please visit www.cbwfuneralhome.com.
