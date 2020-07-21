SHADY SPRING, W.Va. — Dale Alan Cassel Jr., 41, of Shady Spring, West Virginia, and formerly of Hudson, Indiana, died on Thursday, July 9, 2020, while on a job site in Kentucky.
He was born on Oct. 4, 1978, in Goshen, Indiana, to Dale Cassel Sr., and Linda (Hall) Cassel.
He was a graduate of Prairie Heights High School.
On June 29, 2015, in Fort Collins, Colorado, he married Jessica L. Gravit.
Mr. Cassel moved to West Virginia, two years ago, coming from Colorado. He worked as a wireline operator for many years and just recently started working as an environmental equipment operator.
Dale loved anything to do with Christmas. He would bake Christmas cookies every year with his daughters. He loved collecting transformers. He enjoyed playing outside with his dog, Indie, and his 4-year-old daughter, Willow. You never saw him without his Chicago Bears or Cubs gear on. He loved to pick on his daughters and joke around with them. Dale always thought he was the funniest person in the room.
Surviving are his wife, Jessica Cassel of Shady Spring, West Virginia; three daughters, Willow A. Cassel, Olivia M. Bowers, and Chloe J. Bowers, all of Shady Spring, West Virginia; his mother and stepfather, Linda and Pete Hatkow, of Spring Hill, Florida; his father and stepmother, Dale Cassel Sr. and Marina Cassel, of Burr Oak, Michigan; a sister and brother-in-law, Julie and Sam Plew, of LaGrange; and a nephew, Seth Plew, of LaGrange.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Norman and Doris Cassel and Estill and Anna Mae Hall.
A gathering of family and friends will be on Saturday, July 25, 2020, from 4-7 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson-Ashley Chapel, 612 N. Main Street, Hudson, with Pastor Craig Burkholder of Hudson United Brethren Church officiating at a memorial service at 5 p.m.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
