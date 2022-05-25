ANGOLA — Ronnie J. Morrison, 75, of Angola, Indiana, passed away peacefully at his home, with his family by his side, on Monday, May 23, 2022.
He was born on Feb. 25, 1947, in Angola, Indiana, to Leland and Roxanna (Richie) Morrison.
He graduated from Fremont High School and received an Associate of Engineering Degree from college.
On Oct. 6, 1984, Ronnie married the love of his life, Peggy Dailey.
He had been the Superintendent of the Wastewater Treatment Plant for the City of Angola.
Ronnie was proud to serve his country in the United States Army.
Surviving are his loving wife of 37 years, Peggy Morrison, of Angola, Indiana; his son, Daniel Scott (Sarah) Morrison, of Angola, Indiana; two brothers, Rick (Paula) Morrison, of Kendallville, Indiana, and Rod Morrison, of Angola; his beloved grandchildren, Karington Greenfield, of Angola, Indiana, and Justyn Morrison, of Garrett, Indiana; along with his great-granddaughter, Addilynn. Also surviving is his fur baby, Miracle.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., on Friday, May 27, 2022, at Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana, with Chaplin Charlene Rorick officiating.
Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., on Friday, May 27, 2022, prior to the services at the funeral home.
Burial and Military Honors by the Angola American Legion and the U.S. Army Honor Guard will be at Jamestown Cemetery, Steuben County, Indiana, immediately following the funeral services.
Memorial donations may be made to Heartland Hospice in Fort Wayne, Indiana, or to Steuben Township Fire Department.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
