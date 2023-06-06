ROME CITY — Carol Rose "Rosie" Cory, 84, of Rome City, Indiana, passed away on Friday, June 2, 2023, at Orchard Pointe Nursing Home in Kendallville.
She was born on Feb. 24, 1939, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Roy and Esther (Scoles) Shoppell.
Carol enjoyed playing cards, crossword puzzles, mushroom hunting and traveling. She was a member of American Legion Post #381 Ladies Auxiliary and Color Guard. She also was a member of Mt. Pleasant Lutheran Church.
A favorite past time of hers was photographing sunsets. Carol will be remembered as a lady who loved life and lived to the fullest — and also for her catch phrase, "Oh, forever more!".
She was an operations clerk for Merrill Lynch for many years. On April 28, 1956, in Ray, Indiana, she married Larry Cory. He preceded her in death on Dec. 18, 2003.
Survivors include her son, Steven (Jill) Cory, of Albion; daughters, Teresa Cory, of Rome City and Sandra Cory, of League City, Texas; grandchildren, Corrie (Shaun) Hauptli, Ashley (Andy) Rogers, Cala Cory, Ryan DeRoin, Jared DeRoin, Philip (Sarah) Brady, Christopher (Shantell) Springer, Archie (Rebecca) Brady and Angelia Brady; 22 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Also surviving is her loving companion, Jack Binkley.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Larry; daughter, Sharon Cory; brother, Harold Shoppell; and sisters, Constance Schane and Marjorie Woodroof.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at Harper Funeral Homes, Albion Chapel, 771 Trail Ridge Road, Albion.
Logan Wuethrich will officiate.
Visitation will be 11 a.m., until time of service on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, rural Kendallville.
Contributions in Carol's memory may be directed to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
To sign the online guestbook or to leave a condolence, visit www.harperfuneralhomes.com.
