KENDALLVILLE — Raymond L. Bassett, 70, of Kendallville, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at Lutheran Life Villages in Kendallville.
Ray was a family man, taking special delight in playing with his grandchildren. He had a passion for travel and motor vehicles. Whether driving a car, RV, boat or motorcycle, Ray loved to be on the move. Taking long walks with his wife and spending time in the great outdoors brought him deep happiness. Ray enjoyed adventures and finding the long way home. His focus was on the journey, not the destination.
He was born June 5, 1951, in Kendallville, to Bernard and Mariam (Long) Bassett. He spent his early years in Plato, where his parents ran a rural grocery store/gas station, and a go-kart track. Ray fondly told stories of spending his very young childhood helping with the business by sorting pop bottles, pumping gas and washing windshields while standing on a milk crate. In his teen years, the family relocated to McClish Lake in Steuben County.
He graduated from Prairie Heights High School in 1969, and worked at Kraft Foods in the summers to pay for college. Ray attended International Business College in Fort Wayne and earned a Professional Accounting degree in 1975, and a Bachelor of Science degree from Marion College in 1988.
His 35-year career at Kraft continued when he started working full time in the Purchasing Department in 1976. He later transferred into management positions supervising various production departments.
Ray married Marsha Moran on June 26, 1977, at Trinity Church United Methodist in Kendallville. They spent their early married years living on the family farm in rural Steuben County and had two daughters, later moving to the Kendallville area.
Ray is survived by his wife, Marsha Bassett, of Kendallville; two daughters and sons-in-law, Angela and Timothy Bruckner, of Huntington and Laura and John Herendeen, of Mercer Island, Washington; five grandchildren, Kelsey, Alayna and Alivia Bruckner and Holden and Cole Herendeen; and his sister and brother-in-law, Melodee and James Kalinke, of Valparaiso and their sons, Kirk and Kevin.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation and funeral services will be held on Friday, March 18, 2022, at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
Visitation will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 1 p.m. Preferred memorials are to the Alzheimer’s Association.
