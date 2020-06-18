EDON, Ohio — Kathryn L. Cook, age 56, of Edon, Ohio, passed away at 6:30 a.m., on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Mrs. Cook was a graduate of Edon High School, had been a longtime employee of Lectron in Hamilton, Indiana, and recently worked for 10 years as a cook at Camp Palmer.
She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and enjoyed gardening, being outdoors, and spending time with her family. Kathy was a very selfless person who was always concerned about others and would help anyone in need. Family meant everything to her and her children and grandchildren were her world.
Kathryn L. Cook was born on Dec. 20, 1963, in Lima, Ohio, the daughter of Paul E. and Barbara Ann (Brown) Temple. She married Christopher D. Cook on Aug. 8, 1992, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Blakeslee, Ohio, and he preceded her in death on April 11, 2019.
Survivors include two daughters, Jessica (Levi) Tink, of Edon, and Jennifer Cook, also of Edon; one son, Matthew (Brittany) Cook, of Montpelier, Ohio; four grandchildren, Ana, Levi Jr., Destiny and Savanna Tink; her parents, Paul and Barbara Temple, of Edon; her siblings, Paula (Bob) Newhouse, of Toledo, Ohio, Pamela (Roy) Smith, of Hicksville, Ohio, Julie (Mike) Stammen, of Wapakoneta, Ohio, Barbara (Jack) Bodolosky, of Ferndale, New York, Susan (Kevin) Pride, of Shelbyville, Tennessee, John (Josette) Temple, of Falling Waters, West Virginia, Jeffery Temple, of Edon, and Mary (Michael) Cooper, of Chagrin Falls, Ohio; 17 nieces and nephews; two aunts; her mother- and father-in-law, Bill and Carol Cook, of Uniondale, Indiana; her brother-in-law, Kevin (Jodi) Cook, of Salem, Indiana; sister-in-law, Raquel (Lloyd) Link, of Craigville, Indiana; and many cousins and friends.
She was also preceded in death by a sister, Angela Temple.
Visitation will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020, from 1-7 p.m., followed by a Scripture service at 7 p.m., at Krill Funeral Home, 204 W. Indiana St., Edon.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at 10:30 a.m., at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 625 Washington St., Blakeslee, with the Rev. Frederick Duschl officiating, with social distancing requirements in place.
Interment will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery near Blakeslee.
Memorials are requested to Williams County Cancer Society.
Due to the ongoing pandemic restrictions, the family will receive friends while observing social distancing precautions. The wearing of masks is encouraged to prevent spread of the virus, and limiting your time with the family is recommended. Recommended capacities for the building will also be observed.
Anyone showing any symptoms of infection may share their condolences by a phone call, email, text message or leaving a condolence at the funeral home website.
To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.