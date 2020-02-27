ANGOLA — Robin J. Holiday, 56, passed away suddenly on Feb. 24, 2020, at her home in Angola, Indiana.
She was born on May 7, 1963, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Richard and Mary Jane (Grenzenbach) Hardesty.
She married Marty J. Holiday on Oct. 20, 1989.
Robin was a supervisor for the Indiana Toll Road.
She enjoyed landscaping and being in the outdoors, sitting by the river, and was always helping people. Most of all she loved her family and spending time with her two grandchildren.
Surviving are her mother, Mary Jane Hardesty, of Fort Wayne; loving husband of 30 years, Marty J. Holiday, of Angola; daughter, Kristy (Daniel) Mason, of Hamilton; and her two grandchildren, Owen and Olivia Mason. Also surviving are her brother, Roger (Judy) Hardesty, of New Haven; and sisters, Debbie Nichols, of Fort Wayne, and Becky Merrill, of Churubusco.
She was preceded in death by her father, Richard Hardesty; and brother, Gary Hardesty.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., Monday, March 2, 2020, and 10-11 a.m., on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, with Pastor Tracey Zimmerman officiating.
Burial will be at Flint Cemetery, Steuben County, Indiana.
Memorials in Robin’s memory may be made to Project Help, Angola, Indiana.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola.
