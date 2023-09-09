KENDALLVILLE — Rene Michele (Jennings) Cramer, age 51, of Kendallville, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at Parkview Noble Hospital in Kendallville.
Rene was born in Kendallville, Indiana, on May 10, 1972, to Harold Richard Jennings and Rita Vernell (Kimmell) Jennings.
She graduated from East Noble High School in 1990, and was employed with the Cole Family YMCA and Creative Liquid Coatings in Kendallville.
She married Gene Cramer Jr., on Sept. 21, 1996, at Garrett Presbyterian Church.
Rene loved being a fitness instructor at the YMCA. She loved being outside and working in her yard. She was an animal lover and enjoyed making crafts, golfing and bowling.
Survivors include her husband, Gene Cramer, of Kendallville; daughter, Madison and Jordan Pliett, of Plymouth, Indiana; mother, Rita Jennings, of Kendallville; brother, Ron and Pam Jennings, of Waterloo, South Carolina; and sister, Rhonda Jennings, of Kendallville.
Rene was preceded in death by her father, Harold “Hop” Jennings, in 2014.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, from 1-5 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, at 11 a.m., at Hite Funeral Home, with Pastor Ken Walker officiating.
Burial will follow at Lake View Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Noble County Humane Shelter or Peaceable Primate Sanctuary, Plymouth, Indiana.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville.
