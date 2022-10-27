FORT WAYNE — Madeline A. Walburn, 75, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, died on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at Kingston Care Center.
Madeline was born on March 12, 1947, in Fort Wayne, the daughter of the late Louie A. Spatt Sr., and Edna I. (Magee) Spatt.
She married John S. Walburn on March 24, 1969. He preceded her in death on Feb. 11, 2020.
She was a member of Immaculate Conception Church in Auburn, Indiana, where she was active in the Chaplet of Divine Mercy.
She was an active member of the International Kennel Club, where she loved to show Springer Spaniels.
She graduated from Four Winds Beauty College and ran her own beauty shop, The International Golden Comb for 40 years.
Madeline is survived by four sisters, Sandra (Chris) Brough, Linda (Creed) Cunningham, Debra (Paul) Neilson and Sharon (Kevin) Zwick; two brothers, Louie (Christine) Spatt Jr., and Larry (Annette) Spatt.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m., on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at Our Lady of Good Hope, 7215 St. Joe Road, with calling one hour prior to the service.
Visitation also will be held on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, from 4-7 p.m., at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne.
Burial will be at Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne.
Memorial contributions may be made to the donor’s choice.
To sign the online guestbook, go to www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com.
