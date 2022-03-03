BUTLER — Phyllis (Campbell) Horn, 94, died on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at Laurels of DeKalb Nursing Home in Butler, Indiana.
She was born in Metz in Steuben County, Indiana, on March 30, 1927, to Hugh Allen and Sylvia (Richardson) Campbell.
Phyllis was a homemaker and also was an associate Real Estate Broker. She started the Hephzibah Bride Church in Athens, Tennessee, serving as pastor and pianist for two years. She also was the secretary for York Township when her husband served as Trustee. She started and led Bible study at her residence in Maryville, Tennessee, for 15 years and taught the women’s Temperance Council Union classes in the late 1950s.
Phyllis was a member of the Alvarado United Methodist Church in rural Hamilton. She loved music and was a pianist in several churches.
She married Walter William Rockey Jr., in 1950, and he passed away in 1964.
Surviving are five children, Lucretia (Ronald) Snyder, of Angola, Lee (Cynde) Rockey, of Andersonville, Tennessee, April Pass, of Cummings, Georgia, Willa (Jerry) Crabtree, of Niota, Tennessee, Rachel (Dale) Maples, of Marysville, Tennessee, Jack D. Horn, of Portland, Oregon, and Mike Horn, of Niota, Tennessee; 13 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, William Allen Rockey, son-in-law, Gary Pass; grandson, Christopher S. Pass; five brothers, William Campbell, Donnell Campbell, John Campbell, Bob Campbell and Jim Campbell; three sisters, Louise Lechlidner, Margaret Haggerty and Jessie Dove; and several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Alvarado United Methodist Church, 8045 E. C.R. 500S, Hamilton, IN 46742.
The Rev. Mike Halferty will officiate.
Burial will follow the service at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Metz.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 1-2 p.m., at the church on Saturday.
Memorials may be given in memory of Phyllis, to Alvarado United Methodist Church.
To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
