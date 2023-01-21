Dr. Ray Allen Owen, 90, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, died on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at Greystone Health and Rehab.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at Bethel Ministries Church, 8405 Lima Road, Fort Wayne, on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at 4 p.m., with calling one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Bethel Ministries Church. www.Bethelchurchfw.org.
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco, has been entrusted with these arrangements.
