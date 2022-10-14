FORT WAYNE — Sue P. Kaufman Seculoff, 91, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, died on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at home, surrounded by her family.
Sue was born Sept. 21, 1931, in Findlay, Ohio, an only child of the late Ernest and Mary Snyder.
Sue was a member of Saint Vincent De Paul Catholic Church.
She retired from Lincoln National Corporation. Sue enjoyed bridge, golf, watercolor painting and doing silk ribbon embroidery.
She is survived by her husband, Tom Seculoff, of Fort Wayne; daughter and son-in-law, Christine and Steve Grogg, of Auburn; grandchildren, Mitchell (Ande) Grogg, of Marquette, Michigan, Rachelle (Jason) Ford, of Seattle, Washington, and Sonya (Dave) Thies, of Auburn; great-grandchildren, Taylor (Kevin) Black, Conner Thies, Toby Kaufman Jr., and Evangeline Ford; Tom’s children, Tom (Dena) Seculoff, Nancy (Pete) Voors, Patricia (Ken) Wilson and John (Liz) Seculoff and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Sharon Nagy, Phyllis Morkin, Flo Seculoff and Sister Helene Seculoff; and brother-in-law, Father Jim Seculoff.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Laverne W. Kaufman; son, Craig Kaufman; and grandson, Toby Kaufman.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at 11:30 a.m., with visitation two hours prior, from 9:30-11:30 a.m., at Saint Vincent De Paul Catholic Church, 1502 E. Wallen Road, Fort Wayne, Indiana.
A graveside service will be held at 1:15 p.m., on Monday, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery, Auburn.
Memorial donations may be made to Women’s Care Center in Auburn, Sisters of Saint Francis of Perpetual Adoration in Mishawaka or Masses.
Arrangements by Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main S., Auburn.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.pinningtonfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.