MONGO — Rodney L. Hall, 58, of Mongo, Indiana, died on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
He was born on Dec. 21, 1962, in LaGrange, Indiana, to Robert E. and Diann L. (Notestine) Hall.
Rodney was a disabled veteran who served his country in the U.S. Army. He served in the 82nd Airborne Division 1983-1987, and then served in numerous other divisions until he was discharged in 1997.
He also worked at Westview High School in the maintenance department for a few years and at the Mongo Country Store.
Rodney was also known for repairing computers and being a super generous person.
Surviving are his mother, Diann Hall, of LaGrange; two sisters, Kay (Greg) Sutter, of Fort Wayne and Kimberly Sanchez, of Springhill, Florida; a brother, Robbie D. Hall, of Mongo; and 10 nieces and nephews.
Preceding Rodney in death was his father, Robert E. Hall, who died on Oct. 31, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at Mongo United Methodist Church, 3255 N. S.R. 3, Mongo, Indiana.
The Rev. James Bartlett will officiate the services and burial will take place at Mongo Cemetery with Military Rites.
A viewing will be held at the church on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, from 11:30 a.m. until the service time of 1 p.m.
Memorials may be contributed in Rodney’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105
Online condolences may be submitted to the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Frurip-May Funeral Home, LaGrange, Indiana.
