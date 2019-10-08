KENDALLVILLE — James Arthur “Jim” McVicar, 82, of Kendallville, Indiana, died Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at Parkview Noble Hospital in Kendallville.
Mr. McVicar was born in Detroit, Michigan, on Aug. 24, 1937, to David Sanford McVicar and Mildred M. (Laparel) McVicar. They preceded him in death.
He honorably served his country in the United States Air Force.
He married Patricia Stella Currie on Nov. 26, 1960, in South Bend, Indiana, and she preceded him in death on April 4, 2007.
Jim was employed for many years with GTE and Verizon and he was a proud member of American Legion Post 86 of Kendallville.
Mr. McVicar is survived by his sons, Michael McVicar, of Fort Wayne, Scott and Linda McVicar, of West Van Lear, Kentucky, and David and Marie McVicar, of Goshen; five grandsons; and two great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a brother, David McVicar.
Visitation will be held Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, from 3-7 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
Funeral services with military honors will be held Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Hite Funeral Home.
Pastor Ken Weaver will officiate.
Burial will take place at Southlawn Cemetery in South Bend, Indiana.
Memorial donations may be made to Riley Hospital for Children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.