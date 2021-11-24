CROWN POINT — Thomas “Tiny” A. Hirchak, age 78, of Crown Point, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021.
He was a graduate of Gary Tolleston High School, Class of 1961.
Tiny is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Sharon; sons, Thomas (Micalee) and John (Michele); his beloved granddaughters, Lindsay, Emma and Daniela; sisters, JoAnn (Terry) Cunningham and Alice (Johnny) Adams. He will be greatly missed by numerous nieces, nephews, family and dear friends.
Tiny was preceded in death by his parents, Albert Hirchak and Ann Churley; and brother, Robert Hirchak.
He was a passionate lifelong sports fan, loved Michigan State, Purdue, LA Dodgers and Chicago Bears. Tiny attended 40 years of NCAA Basketball, Indiana High School Basketball finals and the 1985 Bears Super Bowl. He held season tickets for the Bears for more than 50 years, Purdue football for more than 40 years, and took an unannounced trip to the 1976 Montreal Olympics.
Tiny was a Gold Card Gary Sportsmen Club member, Slovak Club and a founding member of the mythical Cal Sag Tuggers.
He had a tireless work ethic, starting at Mid- America Homes and ending as a steel salesman.
A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, from 3-7 p.m., at Burns Funeral Home, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point.
The memorial service will take place on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at 9:30 a.m., at Burns.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Judes children's Research Hospital.
Arrangement entrusted to Burns Funeral Home, www.burnsfuneral.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.