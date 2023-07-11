FREMONT — Kylie Brooke Davenport, age 30, of Fremont, Indiana, passed away on Friday, July 7, 2023, at home.
She was born on April 23, 1993, in Angola, Indiana.
Kylie graduated from Angola High School in Angola, Indiana, in 2011.
She was currently working at Angola Wire.
Kylie loved her kids and niece and nephews with her entire being. She had a heart of gold and would give the world for anyone and everyone just to see them smile. Kylie had a love for all things outdoors; hunting, fishing, walking, the woods, gardening, and so much more.
Kylie is survived by her two boys, Carson and Maverick Akins; fiancé, Timothie Ferguson and his children; sister and best friend, Miranda Gillette and her two children, Montgomery Gillette and Cohen Hunt; her parents, Valerie Davenport and Kevin and Brenda Davenport; stepbrothers, Matt (Kelli) Call and Troy Call; along with many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her nephew, Canton Gillette; maternal grandparents; and paternal grandmother.
Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m., on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at Fairview Missionary Church, Angola, Indiana.
Burial will follow at Powers Cemetery, Angola, Indiana.
Memorial donations may be given to the family for her sons, Carson and Maverick, in care of Miranda Gillette, 7815 S. C.R. 1000E, Wolcottville, IN 46795.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home of Fremont, Indiana.
