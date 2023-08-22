FORT WAYNE — Bernard “Bud” Stier Sr., 77, formerly of St. Joe, Indiana, died on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at his home in Fort Wayne, surrounded by his family.
He was born on Dec. 3, 1945, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, son of the late Paul G. and Hazel E. (Lhamon) Stier.
He married Susan J. (Eversman) Stier on Dec. 23, 1967, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and she preceded him in death on Aug. 15, 2015.
Surviving are his children, Lisa (Mike) Kidd, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Paul (Angela) Stier, of Waynedale, Indiana, and Shannon (Rosanna) Stier, of Fort. Wayne, Indiana; 11 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Bud was a career military medical corpsman in the Air Force for 11 years and the Navy for 7 1/2 years. He then worked in the Emergency Room at the V.A. as an administrator; worked as a security guard off and on and also for the call center for the Purple Heart Association.
After he retired from the military, he studied and received an associates degree from CTC Bible College and became an ordained minister.
He was a founding member of Life Bridge Church in Fort Wayne and later attended First Assembly of God in Fort Wayne. He loved to study and teach the Bible and also watching Westerns.
Calling will be on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at New Hope Christian Center, 900 S. Wayne St., Waterloo, Indiana.
Services will be at 11 a.m., on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at the church, with Pastor Ralph Diehl officiating.
Burial will be at Woodlawn Cemetery, Auburn, Indiana.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter.
