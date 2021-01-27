CORUNNA — Regina Molargik, age 92, of Corunna, Indiana, died on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021.
Regina was born on Aug. 28, 1928, in Bronson, Michigan, to Walter and Theresa (Herman) Antoszkiewicz and they preceded her in death.
Regina married William L. Molargik on Sept. 14, 1963, in Bronson, Michigan, and he died on March 17, 2019.
Regina was a homemaker and a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Garrett, Indiana.
Regina is survived by her daughter, Sharon Molargik, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; son, Daniel (Jackie) Molargik, of Howell, Michigan; and three grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Theresa Antoszkiewicz; husband, William L. Molargik; son, Raymond L. Molargik; two brothers, Frank and Joseph Antoszkiewicz; and sister, Mary Kruszka.
Visitation will take place from 4-7 p.m., on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R. 56, Garrett, Indiana.
Visitation is limited to 25 people at a time in the funeral home, and visitors should be prepared to wait outside. Face masks covering the nose and mouth are mandatory and social distancing will be followed for both the visitation and the Funeral Mass.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 a.m., on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Garrett, Indiana, with Fr. Jim Shafer officiating.
Calling will also take place prior to the Mass from 10 – 10:30 a.m. at the church.
Burial will take place at Ege Catholic Cemetery in Ege, Indiana.
Memorials are to Masses.
You may send a condolence or sign the online register book by visiting www.thomasfuneralhome.org.
Arrangements are with Thomas Funeral Home in Garrett.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.