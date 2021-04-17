FORT WAYNE — Jay Cole Noble, age 63, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, died on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at home.
Jay was born in Tipton, Indiana, on Nov. 3, 1957, to Ross Earl Noble and Marilyn Lou (Wood) Noble. His father preceded him in death on July 13, 2011.
He graduated from East Noble High School in 1976.
Survivors include his mother, Marilyn Noble, of Kendallville; sons, Jason and Vickie Noble, of Charlotte, North Carolina, Christopher and Kristin Noble, of North Webster, Indiana, and Jonathan Noble and his companion, Ashley Manns, of Claypool, Indiana; eight grandchildren; brothers, Ross Lee and Margaret Noble, of Kendallville and Ronald and Tina Noble, of Garrett, Kentucky; and sister, Gail Edwards, of Port Charlotte, Florida.
Funeral services will be held at the graveside on Monday, April 19, 2021, at noon, at Lake View Cemetery.
Norm Getts will officiate the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to his family.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
