HICKSVILLE, Ohio — Larry D. Baird, 79, of Hicksville, Ohio, passed away on Friday, April 30, 2021, at his home.
Larry was born on Jan. 2, 1942, in his childhood home in LaGrange County, Indiana, to Ray Wilber and Hilda Mae (Sherwood) Baird.
Larry was united in marriage to Kay (Weaver) Baird on May 2, 1965, at First Lutheran Church in Leipsic, Ohio.
Early in their marriage, they settled in Garrett, Indiana. In December 1968, they bought their dream farm in Hicksville, named Contented Acres.
Larry was an active member of St. John Lutheran Church, serving as an usher and on the property committee.
He was a graduate of the Noncommissioned Officers Academy. Larry proudly served his country as a SPEC III in Company A, 35th Transportation Battalion of the U.S. Army. During his deployment, he spent time in Germany.
In his youth, he was an amazing athlete and passed the love of sports onto his kids and grandkids. He looked forward to attending his kids and grandkids sporting events. He was an active member of the Hicksville Athletic Boosters.
He worked at International Harvester for 21 years, followed by 17 years at Community Memorial Hospital.
Larry was an avid hunter and fisherman, but his greatest love was beekeeping and the importance of teaching others about the wonder of bees.
Larry never met a stranger and was the happiest when he could lend a hand and help someone else in need.
Larry is survived by his wife of 56 years, Kay; three daughters, Stacia (Tim) Czartoski, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Krista (Lou) Sterzenbach, of Sanger, Texas, and Melissa (Chad) Querry, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; and a son, Kenny (Tiffanie) Baird of Hicksville, Ohio. He has 12 grandchildren, Alyssa (Czartoski) Poticha, Nicholas Czartoski, Ryan and Alex Sterzenbach, Whitney Walker, Nash, Quincy, Evan and Gabrielle Querry, Kyler, Aubrie and McKenna Baird; and one brother, Bill Baird, of Ligonier, Indiana.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Hilda Baird; and siblings, Wilbur Baird, Lyle Baird, Donald Baird, Dallas Baird, Pat (Baird) Pierce, Myrlin Baird, Evelyn (Baird) Payton, Jack Baird Sr., Tarena (Baird) Longsworth and Gary Baird.
Visitation for Larry will be held on Thursday, May 6, 2021, from 2-5p.m. and 6-8 p.m., at St. John Lutheran Church, 812 E. High St., Hicksville.
Funeral services for Larry will be held on Friday, May 7, 2021, at 10:30 a.m., at St. John Lutheran Church, with Minister Alex Heffelfinger officiating.
Interment will follow at Six Corners Cemetery in Hicksville, where Military Graveside Rites will be conducted by Hicksville American Legion Post 223.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, we ask that those attending services need to wear a mask and observe social distancing.
Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 706 N. Main St., Hicksville, Ohio.
The family asks those who would like to remember Larry, make memorial contributions to St. John Lutheran Church, 812 E. High St., Hicksville, or to Hicksville Athletic Boosters, 958 E. High St., Hicksville.
Condolences may be sent to the family, or the online guestbook may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com.
