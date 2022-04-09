ANGOLA — Paul Amos Rothrock Sr., 81, of Angola, Indiana, passed away peacefully in his sleep on March 22, 2022.
He was born in Plymouth, Indiana, April 23, 1940, to Virgil and Ada.
He graduated from Covert High School in Michigan, on June 4, 1959.
Paul married his beloved wife, Lesley Diane Walker Rothrock, in 1981, and was married for 40 years.
As a child, Paul enjoyed picking blueberries and taking some home to his mom to make fresh blueberry pies. He enjoyed swimming in Lake Michigan many times and was also in a bowling league, winning many trophies. Paul always took time to teach all of his children how to bowl. They fondly remember how he carefully instructed them where to stand and which arrow on the floor to aim. Paul and his wife, Lesley, did a lot of traveling across the states for the families. He tried very hard not to miss graduations, weddings, or other family gatherings. Paul was a patient and caring family man who loved all his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was baptized June 17, 1972, as a devoted Jehovah’s Witness, a true believer at heart who fought very hard until the end.
Paul's surviving families are his brother, Harley, and daughters Carmela Rothrock, Toni and spouse, Macario Gonzales Jr., and Lori Lewis; his sons, Paul Rothrock Jr., Lance, and Lawrence Lewis; 12 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren, as well as numerous other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Virgil; mother, Ada; three brothers; and two sisters; his son, Joseph; and his wife, Lesley.
A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at 7 p.m., via zoom.
A burial service will be held for family members on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at 11 a.m., at North Shore Memorial Gardens 5027 M-63, Coloma, Michigan.
Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.