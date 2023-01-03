AUBURN — Michael “Mike” Eric McMeen, age 78, passed away in Auburn, Indiana, on Sunday, Jan.1, 2023.
Mike was born on Nov. 2, 1944, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to J. Allen and MariJane McMeen.
He grew up in Fort Wayne and graduated from Northside High School in 1962.
He was married for 15 years to his high school sweetheart, Jane A. Crabill, in 1962. She gave birth to his two sons, Michael Allen McMeen and Mark Richard McMeen.
Mike pursued his lifelong hobby and obtained his certificate in Gunsmithing from Junior College in 1963.
He began his lifelong career of 50 years as a tool and die maker, working for the Morill Electric Company in Fort Wayne, Indiana, later transferring to Electric Motors in Garrett, Indiana, shortly after the Morill family acquired the business.
Mike soon found a new home in Garrett, Indiana, and has resided there ever since. Mike became a staple in the community as a friend and mentor to many.
He made a life changing decision on Christmas of 1982, and became an active member of Alcoholics Anonymous. Mike just celebrated 40 years of sobriety.
In the mid-’90s Mike found his true love when he met Elizabeth “Liz” Parchewski. Liz and her son, Patrick “Pat”, soon moved in with him. Liz brought joy and a love for life to Mike's life and the lives of his family members. Although they never married, they were together for 20 years, until she passed in 2015.
Throughout his life, Mike enjoyed hunting and fishing. He collected a variety of things and loved to go antiquing, yard saling and to flea markets. The day was not complete without a good meal at a diner. He lived a good life, full of kindness and generosity.
Mike is survived by two sons and their wives, Michael and Julia (Swanson) McMeen, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Mark and Sharon (DeBolt) McMeen, of Bronson, Michigan; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Family and friends are welcome to attend a viewing on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, from 4-6 p.m., at Thomas Funeral Home in Garrett, Indiana, as well as a memorial service to celebrate Mike’s life on Saturday Jan. 7, 2023, at 4 p.m.
Memorial donations may be given to Alcoholics Anonymous in honor of Mike's 40 years of sobriety.
