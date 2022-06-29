Jack D. Lovell Sr., 90, of Angola, Indiana, died on Jan. 9, 2022, at Parkview Hospital, Fort Wayne, Indiana.
A visitation, celebration of life service and luncheon will be held at Gateway Nazarene Church of Angola on Saturday, July 9, 2022.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. An 11 a.m., Celebration of Life service will be officiated by Pastor Tony Baker, with lunch following the service.
A short service and interment will occur at 2 p.m., on Sunday July 10, 2022, at Fountain Park Cemetery in Winchester, Indiana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.