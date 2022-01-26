KENDALLVILLE — Jane Hampshire, age 85, of Kendallville, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at Parkview Noble Hospital in Kendallville.
Mrs. Hampshire was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on Aug. 23, 1936, to Homer Arthur Garman and Hazel Katherine (Gerig) Garman. They preceded her in death.
She graduated from Avilla High School in 1954, and Manchester College in 1958. She received her master’s degree from St. Francis University.
She taught in elementary education for 35 years at Garrett, Avilla, Albion and Rome City elementary schools.
She was married to R.D. Hampshire on April 25, 1959, at the Wolcottville Methodist Church parsonage. He preceded her in death on March 10, 2019.
Jane was a member and Sunday school teacher at Calvary United Methodist Church in Avilla.
She was past president of Rome City United Methodist Women. Jane was an avid fan of East Noble High School athletics and she followed EN sports closely for many years. She loved her family and cherished the time they spent together.
Survivors include sons, Kirke Hampshire, of Oceanside, California, and Andy and Kristin Hampshire, of Kendallville; daughter-in-law, Angie Hampshire, of Avilla; grandchildren, Meladee Hampshire, Kimberlee Hampshire, Joel (Beth) Hampshire, Ren (Tabitha) Hampshire, Lacy (Tanner) Haley, Audrey Hampshire and Matt Burton, Trevor (Kayla) Hampshire and Addison Hampshire; great-grandchildren, Alexander, Eleanor, Theodore, Nevaeh, Griffin, Kiana, Taylen and Briella; sisters, Ann Hosted, of Brimfield, Dorothy “Dotsie” and Ron Patton, of Midland, Michigan, Becky and Carl Flint, of Albion and Chris Slusher, of Kendallville; and brother, Kent Garman, of Avilla.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, R.D.; two sons, Joel A. Hampshire in 1978, and Mitchell Garman Hampshire on Nov. 4, 2021; and two sisters, Martha Price and Sally Tremaine.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, from 4-8 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at 11 a.m., at Hite Funeral Home, with visitation at 10 a.m., prior to the service.
Pastor James Kemerly will officiate the funeral service.
Burial will follow at Avilla Cemetery.
Casket bearers will be Joel Hampshire, Ren Hampshire, Tanner Haley, Trevor Hampshire, Matt Burton, Todd Fiandt and Kent Harman.
Memorial donations may be made to East Noble Show Choir or East Noble Athletic Department.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.
