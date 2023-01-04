COLUMBIA CITY — Juanita Mae Hall, 87, of rural Columbia City, Indiana, died at 2:42 p.m., on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in the company of family, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Born on May 22, 1935, in Allen County, Indiana, she was a daughter of Albert Eugene and Olive Edna (Witmer) Kryder. Growing up in Allen County, she graduated from Leo High School in 1953.
On June 19, 1954, she married Lloyd L. Hall. They made their first home in Leo, later moving to South Whitley. In 1962, they made their home in rural Columbia City.
In addition to being a homemaker and assisting on the farm, she worked for Kuhne Abstract and then Weatherhead warehouse. For 25 years, she worked at Gobbler’s Retreat until their closure and then 21 years with Walmart, Columbia City, with a remarkable perfect attendance record.
A talented and accomplished seamstress, she made 18 quilts for her family, which are now cherished heirlooms. Interested in genealogy, her ancestry search in cemeteries earned her the CB Handle of “Tombstone.” She shared her husband’s enthusiasm for antique engines, becoming renowned collectors.
The couple enjoyed camping in their fifth-wheel trailer, traveling throughout the contiguous states. They often traveled with a group that would “circle the wagons” for their overnight stay. They belonged to the Dancesternauts Western Style Square Dance Club in their younger years.
She was a member of Troy Presbyterian Church, a 56-year member of the American Legion Post 98 Auxiliary, Columbia City and the Daughters of American Revolution.
She is survived by a son, Steven B. (Diana) Hall, Sioux Falls, South Dakota; a daughter, Teri (Troy) Ritschard, of Roanoke; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a sister, Cheryl (Alan) Wiesehan, of Defiance, Ohio.
Additionally, she was preceded in death by a sister, Wilma Camp.
The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Burial is at the Adams Cemetery.
Visitation is from 5-7 p.m., on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to Troy Presbyterian Church.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
