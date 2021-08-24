HICKSVILLE — Nancy Jane Kinsey, 86, died on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at her home in Hicksville, Ohio, with her family at her side.
She was born on Feb. 16, 1935, in Garrett, Indiana, to Welty Sumner and Pearl Autumn (Widner) Bauer.
Nancy worked at Hicksville Bank, Menser’s 5 and 10 Cent Store in Hicksville, Hicksville IGA for 17 years in the Deli Department and Hicksville Pharmacy, before retiring in 1997.
She attended Auburn Baptist Church.
She married Lawrence Kinsey Sr., on Aug. 22, 1953, in Harlan, Indiana; and he survives. They observed their 68th year of marriage on Sunday.
Also surviving are a daughter and son, Linda (Dean) Alexander, of Greenville, Ohio, and Lawrence (Dayle) Kinsey Jr., of Spencerville; four grandchildren, Dustin Errol Alexander, Heather Marie (Nathan) Sparks, Jesse Loren Alexander, Arielle Elizabeth Kinsey; and two great-grandchildren, Elijah Gabriel Sparks and Ethan Jonah Sparks.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and five siblings, Betty Carr, Welty Bauer Jr., Donald Bauer, Jack Bauer and Patricia Myers.
Services will be held at 1 p.m., on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, IN 46706, with the Rev Bill Weaver officiating.
Calling will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at the funeral home.
A graveside service will be held at 4 p.m., at Scipio Cemetery, Harlan, Indiana.
Preferred memorials are to Auburn Baptist Church or Elara Caring Hospice.
To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
