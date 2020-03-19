LAGRANGE — Melvin L. Steed, 88, passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Parkview Regional Hospital, in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Melvin was born on Dec. 7, 1931, in Farley, Missouri, to Mr. Chester Steed and Anna (Tuttle) Steed.
In 1950, after graduating from Potter High School in Leavenworth County, Kansas, Melvin attended an electronics school in Omaha, Nebraska, receiving an Associate’s Degree in Electronics.
After working for a year at Boeing Aircraft in Wichita, Kansas, he served for four years with the United States Air Force, working in electronics on a bombing navigation system. He then resumed work for Boeing Aircraft as an Electronics Technician.
On June 16, 1956, he married Loleta Ann Miller; she survives.
In 1959, Melvin and Loleta, with their two children, moved to Wolcottville, Indiana, living for close to 60 years on Westler and then Dallas lakes.
Melvin worked and retired from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in 1988, after 32 years of federal service. Melvin entered into his second career, in partnership with several long-time friends, to develop residential real estate on Dallas Lake, known as Dallas Bay Estates. He later entered into another partnership, developing residential and commercial real estate in Kendallville, Indiana.
He was a member of Wolcottville Lion’s Club and LaGrange Exchange Club.
Melvin enjoyed traveling and went on trips to Europe, Australia and New Zealand. He also enjoyed several fishing trips with friends.
Melvin is survived by his wife, Loleta, of 63 years; surviving are his son, Michael Steed (Carolann), of Muncie; his daughter, Susan Steed, of Cary, North Carolina; two grandchildren, Kristin (Steed) Bontrager (Kenny), of Wolcottville and Matthew Steed, of Fishers; two great-grandchildren, Jillian Bontrager and Morgan Bontrager; his sister, JoAnn (Steed) Siebenmorgen (Garry); and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Leonard Steed.
Private burial will be held at Woodland Cemetery, Wolcottville.
A celebration of Melvin’s life will be held in the summer.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Melvin’s name may be made to Alzheimer’s Foundation or American Heart Association.
Frurip-May Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
