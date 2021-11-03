HUDSON — Bonna Jo Miller, 91, of Hudson, Indiana, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at Kingston Residence in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was born on July 11, 1930, to Gerhardt H. and Hazel C. (Killean) Doehrman in Fort Wayne. They preceded her in death.
Bonna graduated from Northside High School with honors in 1948. After high school, she attended Nurses Training and did some in-home nursing for family.
She married Richard Dommer, of Winamac, in June 1950.
They had two children, Vicki and Rick Dommer.
In 1982, she married Kenneth A. Miller. They shared 40 years together at their lake home on Lake of the Woods. He preceded her in death in May 2021.
They were long-time members of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Hudson.
Bonna worked several years at various jobs in Fort Wayne, but was most proud of her years of volunteer service at Parkview Randallia Hospital, making people smile and giving care where needed.
Her family was the “Great Light of Her Life”. She is survived by her children, Vicki L. Steele and Rick (Joey) Dommer; grandsons, Aaron, Ben, Josh and Zac; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Also preceding her in death were a brother, Eldon L. (Gwen) Doehrman; and a son-in-law, James Steele.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at 11 a.m., at D.O. McComb and Son’s Funeral Homes – Covington Knolls Chapel, 8325 Covington Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46804.
Calling will be one hour before the service.
Burial will follow at Covington Memorial Gardens.
Memorials may be directed to Price of Peace Lutheran Church.
