Kendallville, IN (46755)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will become overcast in the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible late. High 87F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.