BUTLER — Joan Burns, 90, of Butler, Indiana, passed away on Friday, June 24, 2022, at The Laurels of DeKalb in Butler.
She was born on July 10, 1931, in Waterloo, Indiana, to Lawrence F. and Lois F. (Wise) Badman.
She married William J. Burns on April 10, 1954, in Butler, and he passed away on Aug. 12, 1992.
Joan was a homemaker.
She was a member of Butler United Methodist Church.
Surviving are three grandchildren; two brothers and a spouse, Jack and Patricia Badman, of Waterloo and Richard L. Badman, of Waterloo; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Dennis Wayne Oberlin; two brothers, Donald “Bill” (Janet) Badman and Russell W. (Pauline) Badman; two sisters, Betty L. Kees and Rea Maria Badman; and sister-in-law, Charlene Badman.
Services will be at 1 p.m., on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo, with the Rev. Dr. Robert Craig officiating.
Burial will take place at Butler Cemetery at a later date.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to Cancer Services of NE Indiana.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.