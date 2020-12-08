CHURUBUSCO — Naomi Gaff, 95, of Churubusco, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at her home surrounded by family.
The shy little girl, with a twinkle in her eyes and an ornery grin, never seemed to age. Naomi's now, "The most beautiful Angel in all of Heaven" as one great-niece commented.
Born in Churubusco, on Dec. 7, 1924, to Marion and Estella (Green) Nelson, she spent her formative years there. Sadly, her beloved father passed away when she was just 11. Later, her mother married Milton Gilliom. They preceded her in death.
After graduating from Churubusco High School in 1942, she worked for local attorneys Perry Ort and Lowell Pefley. Later, she moved to Albion, Indiana, where she worked as a court stenographer for Judge Bodenhofer and Attorney/Judge Pefley, traveling the judicial circuit court in Noble and Whitley counties.
Naomi married Wilbur Gaff in Columbia City, Indiana, on July 3, 1943. She loved being a homemaker and spending time with her family. Wilbur preceded her in death on April 11, 2008.
She was a member of Churubusco Church of the Nazarene.
Naomi is survived by five daughters, Marsha Hoffman, Marna (Jerry) Hinen, Annabeth (Joe) Skinner, Bonnie (Mike) Lambert and Debra D. Gaff; a son, Brent (Shelly) Gaff; 17 grandchildren; 48 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and spouse, she was preceded in death by a half-brother, Robert Workman; half-sister, Virginia Wickham; stepbrother, Max Gilliom; stepsister, Margie (Gilliom) Henry; son-in-law, Robert Hoffman; and great-granddaughter, Deziree.
After a small gathering of family members at the funeral home, a graveside service was held at Eel River Cemetery on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at a later date.
A special thanks to Heart to Heart Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Whitley County Humane Shelter.
Online notes to the family may be submitted at www.sheetsandchilds.com.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Naomi (Nelson) Gaff, please visit our floral store.
Arrangements entrusted to Sheets & Childs Funeral Home in Churubusco.
