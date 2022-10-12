FREMONT — William Arthur Winebrenner, 81, went into the arms of Jesus on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Northern Lakes Nursing & Rehab in Angola, Indiana.
He was born on May 16, 1941 in Garrett, Indiana, to Melvin Arthur “Pete” and Nellie Jean (Petre) Winebrenner. They preceded him in death.
He married Carol Ann (Newton) Winebrenner on Nov. 23, 1961, at Coburn Corners Church of Christ in St. Joe, Indiana.
Will accepted Christ in his heart in his teenage years.
Surviving are his wife, Carol Ann Winebrenner, of Fremont, Indiana; son, Dale (Fayetta Jean) Winebrenner, of Fremont, Indiana; daughter, Loretta McCutcheon, of Angola, Indiana; five grandchildren, Kerishia (Kyle) Griffiths, Krystal Winebrenner (Chris Stearns), Robert Winebrenner, Phillip McCutcheon, and Hannah McCutcheon; six great-grandchildren, Ryder, Connor, Shanda, Ember, Jace and Tobias; brother, Samuel (Rose) Winebrenner, of Edon, Ohio; sister, Ricki Lynn Riddle, of Angola, Indiana; sisters-in-law, Linda Winebrenner, of Hamilton, Indiana, and Karolyn Winebrenner, of Angola, Indiana.
He was preceded in death by brothers, Larry Eugene Winebrenner, Harry Joseph “Joe” Winebrenner and Richard LeRoy Winebrenner; sister and brother-in-law, Evelyn Jean and Harold Lee Fitton; and brother-in-law, Andrew Jack Riddle.
He worked as an Indiana Toll Road Booth Attendant and loved farming, being with his grandkids, traveling, going to garage sales and reading.
Family and friends will gather to visit and share memories on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, from 2-4 p.m., at the Winebrenner home in Fremont.
Arrangements are being handled by Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home in Spencerville, Indiana.
To view an online obituary or sign the guestbook, visit cbwfuneralhome.com.
