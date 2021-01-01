ROME CITY — Pauline Mae Cox, age 88, of Rome City, Indiana passed away on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Parkview Noble Hospital in Kendallville, Indiana. She was born April 13, 1932 the daughter of John and Mary (Slaughter) Meagher in Spencer, Indiana.
On June 10, 1950, she married George William Cox.
Pauline graduated from Indianapolis Tech and was a beautician for over 35 years. She enjoyed square dancing, crocheting, and loved to read. Pauline served on the Rome City Zoning Board for many years, and also served on the Orange Township Election Board. Throughout her life, Pauline was very active in the community, serving in various organizations and clubs.
She is survived by her husband of 70 years, George William Cox of Rome City, Indiana; three sons, George William (Patty) Cox Jr. of Conover, North Carolina, Dr. Michael (Patty) Cox of Rome City, Indiana and Dr. Gregory (Sharon) Cox of Springville, Indiana; 11 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and four siblings, Opal Murray, Glenanna Staring, Ethel Carso, and Max Meagher.
No public services are planned at this time. The family will host a celebration of Pauline’s life at a later date.
Legacy Cremation & Remembrance Center in Ligonier is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.thelegacyremembered.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.