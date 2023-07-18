KENDALLVILLE — John Dale Studebaker, 65, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at his home in Kendallville.
He was born on April 30, 1958, in South Bend, Indiana, to Vernon Dale and Carol May (Fields) Studebaker.
He worked and retired as a machinist and safety manager at Western Consolidated Tech.
John loved to read, hike, canoe, spend time with his daughters and fur children, and watch as many fantasy movies/series as he had time for. He was active in the theater scene, performing and directing shows for Gaslight Playhouse in Kendallville as well as productions for Arena Dinner Theater, First Presbyterian Theater and the Civic Theater in Fort Wayne.
Surviving are daughters, Candace (Brett Wessic) Studebaker and Kirsten (Justin) Bilby of Fort Wayne; a sister, Mary (Doug) Scheiber, of Wawaka; brother, Donald (Penny) Studebaker, of Aiken, South Carolina; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, William Jay “Bill” Studebaker.
The family will be holding a Celebration of Life gathering on Friday, July 21, 2023, at Pownall Pavilion at Bixler Lake Park in Kendallville, from 4-8 p.m.
Preferred memorials are to the family for end of life expenses.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
