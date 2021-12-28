HUDSON — Neil E. Harmon, 68, of Hudson, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Parkview DeKalb Hospital in Auburn.
He had been at Auburn Village Rehabilitation Center since February.
He was born on July 31, 1953, in Winchester, Indiana, to Gerald E. and Cleo (Harvey) Harmon.
He married Robin McClain in 1979.
He is survived by his wife, Robin Harmon, of Hudson; a daughter, Lillie Angel Harmon; a son, Matthew Scott Harmon; granddaughters, Taylor and Phoenix; and a great-grandson, Keityn.
He graduated from Winchester High School in 1971, and attended Ball State University for two years.
Mr. Harmon was Fleet Manager at Stanadyne in Garrett and worked several years at Irving Ready Mix. He retired from CHS Inc., in Columbia City in 2015, after 17 years of service.
He loved the Cubs and enjoyed watching movies.
Neil had been a member of Zion Lutheran Church, and in later years United Church of Christ.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson/Ashley Chapel, 612 N. Main St., Hudson, is assisting the family with arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.