AVILLA — Mitchell “Mitch” Garman Hampshire, 60, died suddenly on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021.
Mitch was born on June 30, 1961, in Kendallville, Indiana, to R.D. Hampshire and Jane (Garman) Hampshire.
He graduated from East Noble High School in 1979.
Mitch married the love of his life, Angie Beth (Brinkman) on June 6, 1981, in Avilla. They raised their three children in the area.
The family recalled, with a smile on their faces, that he did not know a stranger and he was a jack of all trades. Mitch loved his family vacations in Florida, always meeting new people and connecting with them. Mitch was a very active father, coaching, umpiring baseball and refereeing basketball. He was an avid sports fan, his teams were the Chicago Bears and Detroit Tigers.
Mitch had worked for Reliable Tool & Machine Co., as a supervisor for 26 years and then worked for LSC Communications (Courier) for the last 13 years in the crib area, as a maintenance attendant.
Mitch was a worker, always keeping busy. He was a past volunteer for the Avilla Fire Department and for more than 40 years, kept the American Legion Post 240 in Avilla clean, and he also bartended there. Most recently you probably saw him selling sweet corn at the corner of S.R. 3 and 8.
Mitch is survived by his wife of 40 years, Angie; children, Joel (Beth) Hampshire, of Fishers, Ren (Tabitha) Hampshire, of Avilla and Lacy (Tanner) Haley, of Kendallville; mother, Jane Hampshire, of Kendallville; brothers, Andy (Kristin) Hampshire, of Kendallville and Kirke Hampshire, of California; grandchildren, Kiana, Taylen, Briella, Alexander, Eleanor, Theodore, Nevaeh, Griffin and Alex Brennan.
Mitch was preceded in death by his father, R.D. Hampshire in 2019; and a brother, Joel Hampshire in 1978.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at Hite Funeral Home, 403 S. Main St., with one hour of calling prior.
Calling is also from 3-8 p.m., on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at the funeral home.
He will be laid to rest at Avilla Cemetery.
Preferred memorials are to Avilla Baseball & Softball Association or Sons of American Legion Post 240 in Avilla.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
