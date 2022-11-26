WAWAKA — Charles Winslow Mynhier, 94, of Wawaka, died Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, at his residence.
He was born June 1, 1928, in Yale, Kentucky, to Edwin Mynhier Sr. and Stella (Hunt) Mynhier.
He married Inez Marion Cook on July 12, 1951, at the Evangelical United Methodist Church in Brimfield.
Mr. Mynhier honorably served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
Charles retired after 38 years with Essex Wire in Ligonier. He was a member of the Brimfield United Methodist Church.
Charles loved working, gardening, camping and mushroom hunting in Michigan.
Surviving are his wife of 71 years, Inez M. Mynhier of Wawaka; a daughter, Debra (Steve) Schermerhorn of Wawaka; a son, Dale (Kelly) Mynhier of Wawaka; six grandchildren, Chad (Kim) Mynhier, Jamie (Jared) Johnson, Lisa (Jordan) Hartman, Kari Mynhier, Joe (Terri) Schermerhorn, and Joshua (Sarah) Schermerhorn; and 11 great-grandchildren, Madeline Mynhier, Genevieve Mynhier, Parker Johnson, Asher Johnson, Crew Hartman, Steele Hartman, Katie Schermerhorn, Matthew Schermerhorn, Emily Schermerhorn, Claire Schermerhorn, and Jackson Schermerhorn.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, Peggy Shull, Alva Mynhier, Edwin Mynhier Jr., Lloyd Mynhier and Odas Mynhier.
Funeral services will be Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville Chapel, S.R. 9 North, Wolcottville, with Rev. Jerry Burghduff officiating.
Burial will follow at Orange Cemetery near Rome City.
Honor guard services will be provided by the Veterans Honor Guard and active duty members of the U.S. Army.
Visitation is Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Charles’ funeral service on Wednesday will also live stream on the Young Family Funeral Home Facebook page, beginning at 10 a.m., for those unable to attend in person.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Parkview Noble Hospice.
View a video tribute after Tuesday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
