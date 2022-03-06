LAGRANGE — Norman E. Light, 70, of rural LaGrange, Indiana, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at home.
Mr. Light was born on Dec. 15, 1951, in Angola, Indiana, to Roscoe and Mary June (Mains) Light.
Living his lifetime in LaGrange and Steuben counties, he was a 1971 graduate of Angola High School.
On Aug. 7, 1971, at Salem Center Presbyterian Church in rural Hudson, he married Sally A. Dailey.
Norman had worked in maintenance for Sealed Power for 23 years; 5 years at Datec; and for the last 23 years had been working at TRW, now ZF Automotive.
He was a lifetime member of Whitetails Unlimited, a member of NWTF, and Hoosier’s Feeding the Hungry. He was an avid fisherman and hunter.
Surviving are his wife, Sally Light, of LaGrange; two sons, Kevin (Tracy) Light, of LaGrange and Brian (Rita) Light, of LaGrange; four grandchildren, Kody Light, Audrey Light, Hunter Light and Savanna Light; and his siblings, Dean (Carol) Light, of Angola, Nancy Brammall, of Angola, Don (Mary Jo) Light, of Angola and Debbie (Alvin) Casselman, of Auburn.
Preceding Norman in death were his parents, Roscoe and Mary June Light; a granddaughter, Janie Light; and his siblings, Beverly Carter and David Light.
A memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, March 10, 2022, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange, Indiana.
A memorial service will take place on Friday, March 11, 2022, at 10 a.m., at the funeral home.
Pastor Gary Rifenberg will officiate.
Burial will follow at Brushy Chapel Cemetery in rural LaGrange, Indiana.
Memorials may be made to either American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023 or American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 681405, Indianapolis, IN 46288-1405.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.