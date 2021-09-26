ANGOLA — Nancy Lou Krohn, 77, of Angola, Indiana, passed away at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital.
She was born on Oct. 24, 1943, in Kendallville, Indiana, to Dale S. Parr and Norma V. (Lower) Parr.
Nancy married Walter Krohn on Feb. 27, 1965, at Hudson United Methodist Church.
Nancy graduated from Salem Center High School in 1962. She then graduated from International Business College as a professional secretary with honors.
She got a job in LaGrange for a couple of years, then moved on to take a job closer to home at Moore Business Forms for 2 ½ years. She then went onto work for Metal Spinners Inc., and had worked there for 33 years.
Nancy was a devoted and organized homemaker. She was active with her son’s BMX and baseball games and her grandson’s BMX, baseball and basketball games. She loved attending Tri-State University's Basketball games. She even traveled to Kansas City, Missouri, when TSU was in a national tournament in the ’70s under Coach Mark Peterman. She loved IU and Big 10 Basketball as well.
Nancy loved and cherished her dachshund dogs, Daisy and Lucy. She enjoyed her flowers too; she could be found outside in the spring and fall tending to her gardens, making them pretty and she enjoyed doing crafts.
Nancy was a kind-hearted person. She would send a card of any kind to someone to soothe a wound or wish a happy birthday, just to let you know how much she cared.
She was a devoted member of Angola United Methodist Church and past president of Rebekah Circle. She loved to volunteer for the church. She was nominated United Methodist Woman of the Year 2016, for one year.
Nancy was a member of American Legion Post #423 Auxiliary in Orland.
Nancy is survived by her husband of 56 ½ years, Walter Krohn; son, Kurt Krohn, of Angola; grandson, Maclain Krohn, of Angola; sister and brother-in-law, Pat and Robert Dimmit, of Missouri City, Texas; and nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at Angola United Methodist Church, 220 W. Maumee St., Angola, with calling one hour prior.
Calling is also 4-7 p.m., on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, 108 S. West St. Angola.
Pastor Tim Terrell will be officiating.
She will be laid to rest at 2 p.m., at Hamilton Cemetery.
Preferred memorials are to Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County.
Arrangements and assisting the family have been entrusted to H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home in Angola.
