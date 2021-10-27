INDIANAPOLIS — Wayne Anthony Smith, age 63, formerly of Brimfield, Indiana, and recently of Indianapolis, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at his home in Indianapolis.
Wayne was born in LaGrange, Indiana, on July 12, 1958, to Herman and Geneva (Barnett) Smith. His parents preceded him in death.
Survivors include his brothers, Jim and Marie Smith, of Wolcottville and Mike and Gloria Smith, of Berne; sisters, Jeaninne and David Criswell, of Port Charlotte, Florida, and Debb and Jim Ebersole, of Indianapolis; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at 1 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., prior to the funeral service.
Burial will follow at Orange Cemetery near Brimfield.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
