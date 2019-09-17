FORT MYERS, Fla. — James W. Worman Jr., 84, died Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, in Fort Myers, Florida.
He was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on May 12, 1935.
He was the son of the late James Worman and Kathryn Gilbert and grandson of Henry and Lurl Worman and Frank and Clara Weller, both of Garrett, Indiana.
He was a lifelong resident of the Fort Wayne area before moving to North Myers.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Linda Worman (nee Kimberly).
He is survived by his daughter, Teresa Worman; and his sons, Warren (Butch) and William Worman; and grandson, Andrew Worman.
He graduated from Central High School in Fort Wayne, Indiana, in 1954, plus many fire-fighting, EMS, and military schools, including the Army OCS school.
He retired in 2001 from International Harvester (Navistar) Engineering Department as a project engineer, with 47 years service.
He was a member of the Indiana Army and Air National Guard, with 23 years total service.
At one time, he was also a member of Allen County and Adams County Sheriff’s Reserve. He was a member of the NRA and American Legion.
He loved fish, the water, riding motorcycles, gun ranges, music and travel to see wildlife and Mother Nature. His most favorite trip was to Alaska,
Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, Indiana, with interment to follow at Cedar Creek Cemetery, south of Auburn, Indiana, with military honors conducted by the American Legion and the U.S. Army.
To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.