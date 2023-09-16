KENDALLVILLE — Martha E. Pegan, 77, of Kendallville, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Martha was born in Bluffton, Indiana, on May 12, 1946.
She graduated from Rock Creek High School.
Martha worked as a teacher's assistant for East Noble High School in Kendallville for 26 years.
She enjoyed both fishing and cooking. She was also a wife, mother and three-time cancer survivor.
Martha was married to James K. Pegan on May 25, 1969, in Markle, Indiana. They were married for 54 years.
Martha is survived by her husband, James Pegan; her sons, Joseph Pegan and Kevin (Misty) Pegan; her grandchildren, Madison and Justin Pegan; her brother, Nathan Brown; her sister, Wanda Yohe; and her brother-in-law, Gary (Rita) Pegan. Martha is also survived by eight nieces and nephews; and other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother, DeLoss and Mary Brown.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the American Legion Post #86, 322 S. Main St., Kendallville, Indiana, on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, from 2-4 p.m.
Private burial arrangements entrusted to Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services-Highland Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Cancer Services of Fort Wayne at www.cancer-services.org.
The family of Martha E. Pegan wishes to thank Dr. Gize at Fort Wayne Oncology for his 20 years of dedicated care, and the ICU staff at Parkview Regional Medical Center for the amazing care in her final weeks.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.AdvantageHighlandPark.com for the Pegan family.
