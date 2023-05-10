EDGERTON — Logan T. Riehle, age 27, of Bryan, Ohio, died on Saturday, May 6, 2023, from injuries sustained in an auto accident near Butler, Indiana.
Logan was a 2014 graduate of Edgerton High School.
He was an avid fisherman, hunter, and jack of all trades and was a true thrill seeker. He enjoyed truck pulls and riding his motorcycle.
In 2021, he and Laura Robinson welcomed their daughter, Parker Jo, into this world. He valued being a father and took pride in his role as her protector and loved his daughter dearly and was truly loved by his family and friends.
Logan Terry Riehle was born on June 5, 1995, in Hicksville, Ohio, the son of Ross A. and Victoria S. (Reichard) Riehle.
He is survived by his daughter, Parker Jo; and her mother, Laura Robinson; his parents, Ross and Victoria Riehle, of Edgerton; a sister, Megan Riehle, of Edgerton; his grandparents, Delton Riehle, of Edgerton, Richard Reichard, of Auburn, Indiana, and Ron and Beth Bade, of New Haven, Indiana; two uncles, Brad Riehle, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and David (Bianca) Bade, of Chicago, Illinois; one aunt, Patricia (Dennis) Trubey, of Garrett, Indiana; and many cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandmothers, Pearl Queen Reichard and Wanda Stalder; step-grandmother, Janice Riehle; step-grandfather, Jim Stalder; uncle, John Reichard; and aunt, Lauren Riehle.
Visitation will be held on Friday, May 12, 2023, from 5-8 p.m., at Krill Funeral Home, 114 E. Hull St., Edgerton.
Services will be held on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at 11 a.m., at Life Changing Church in Edgerton, with Pastor Brock Rohrer officiating.
Interment will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery, Edgerton.
Memorials are requested to the family to benefit a trust being set up for his daughter, Parker Jo, c/o Ross and Victoria Riehle.
To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.
