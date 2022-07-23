ANGOLA — James (Jim) I. Myers, 66, of Angola, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, surrounded by his loved ones, at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital.
He was born on May 18, 1956, in Angola, Indiana, to Max and Phyllis (Fought) Myers.
He graduated from Hobart High School in 1974.
After meeting on a blind date, he married the love of his life, Jane Alonso, on Feb. 7, 1976. They relocated back to Angola, where they have resided ever since.
Jim was a dedicated parent and friend who enjoyed the outdoors. He had a great sense of humor and enjoyed tackling different projects. Good food, especially smoked meats, and Budweiser, were just a few of his favorite things. He had various jobs throughout his career before finding his niche in the surveying and civil engineering profession. He retired from the City of Angola Engineering Department in 2020.
Surviving are his wife, Jane Myers, of Angola, Indiana; son, Dustin (Marie) Myers, of Greenwood, Indiana; and daughter, Megan (Tommy) Wallace, of Jackson, Missouri. Also surviving is his sister, Pam (Steve) Dunlap, of Angola, Indiana.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Michael Myers, and son, Corey James Myers in 1981.
Funeral services will be at held at 12:30 p.m., on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Weicht Funeral Home in Angola, Indiana.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, prior to the service at the funeral home.
Private burial will take place at Circle Hill Cemetery, Angola, Indiana.
Memorial donations may be made to the Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County (www.chssteubencounty.org)
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
