GARRETT — Marilyn McCorkel, 92, of Garrett, Indiana, passed away on Monday, April 12, 2021.
She was the daughter of Ralph and Geraldine Greenwalt.
Marilyn was a graduate of Garrett High School and a lifelong Garrett native.
She attended Garrett Methodist Church and was a Girl Scout leader.
She was an avid fisherman and often the last person off the lake. As an expert amateur seamstress, she made numerous clothes, costumes and items for her children and grandchildren. She also greatly enjoyed reading, painting and knitting.
She is survived by a son and his wife, Joseph and Stephanie McCorkel; a daughter and her husband, Janice and Doug McKee; and grandchildren, Neal and Donny McCorkel.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Jim.
